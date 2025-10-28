Eighteen boats took part in the second round of the Richard Smallwood Trophy at Frensham Pond Sailability.
The first round was held earlier this year, and Judith Riggs was leading the way heading into the second round with four points.
Because of the strength of the wind, the first race was shortened after two laps with Mike Everitt in his Liberty in first place, with Matt Eplett and Moya Summers in a close finish for second from James Woosnam in third and Riggs in fourth.
For the next race, the wind moderated and the improvement in performance was obvious. At the finish Everitt was first over the line with Riggs in second place, doing just enough to take the Richard Smallwood Trophy for the first time.
Everitt had done everything possible on the last day with two first-place finishes but ended up second with Summers and Eplett finishing third overall.
