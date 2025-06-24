A memorial match for Paul Whelan will be staged at Churt & Hindhead Cricket Club on June 29 at 2pm.
It will be played between Churt & Hindhead and the Blues Cricket Club as Paul was heavily involved in both clubs.
A spokesperson for Churt & Hindhead said: “Paul’s family are having a memorial before the game which members of the community and cricket clubs are also invited to.”
Churt & Hindhead will also play the Marylebone Cricket Club on July 3 at 11.30am to celebrate the club’s 150th birthday.
