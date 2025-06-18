Haslemere Border Athletics Club is staging the Gibbet Hill 10K for the first time in five years on July 9 at 7.30pm.
The race follows a beautiful scenic route, starting in the heart of Haslemere, climbing up to the National Trust’s Devil’s Punch Bowl and returning down Farnham Lane to Lion Green.
A club spokesperson said: “It’s a race of two halves - very much up on trails, and a super-fast down on Tarmac.
“The race has prizes for the first three male and female runners, and three spot prizes, so anyone can win something.
“There is also the Chloe Piper Trophy, awarded in honour of our Chloe Piper, a former member and dearly missed. This trophy is awarded to the first Haslemere Border Athletics Club woman, or local female athlete, at the Gibbet Hill 10K.”
The race is sponsored by St Edmund’s School in Hindhead. To enter visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/GibbetHill10K
