Petersfield RFC welcomed an estimated 3,000 spectators to this year’s Pub Sevens festival.
Twenty teams battled across four pools to earn their place in the day’s four-tiered finals: Cup, Plate, Bowl, and the Wooden Spoon.
Defending champions Rugby Against Cancer (RAC) earned five wins in Pool A, beating The Townhouse, The Seven Stars, Courtyard Bistro, and Clubhouse I.
The Seven Stars finished second, while The Townhouse fell into the Wooden Spoon bracket.
The Folly I side topped Pool B. Upton Park Bar were hot and cold, while The George and Clubhouse II were left chasing shadows. The Duke of Cumberland qualified for the Plate competition.
The Whippet Inn swept Pool C with five wins from five. The Folly II impressed before falling short, while Harting Stores looked sharp in spells. The Queen’s Head qualified for the Bowl competition.
Dolphins Sevens tore through the opposition in Pool D. The Scholar impressed but faltered against the Dolphins. Duke of Cumberland II had mixed fortunes, while The Cricketers and Vikings Sevens found the going tough.
The Spoon semi-finals pitted The Townhouse against The Temple Inn and Clubhouse II against The Cricketers. The Townhouse edged a nervy 19-15 encounter, while Clubhouse II won 52-19. The Townhouse won the final 38-7.
The Bowl saw eight teams go head-to-head in knockout fashion, with Harting Stores beating The Queen’s Head 12-7 in the final.
Duke of Cumberland I beat The Scholar 45-7 in the Plate semi-finals before beating The Folly II 42-7 in the final.
RAC beat Whippet Inn 40-5 in the Cup semi-finals, while the Dolphins beat The Folly I. RAC beat the Dolphins 32-12 in the final to seal back-to-back titles.
The Women’s Rugby Unleashed fixture saw 16 female players play a full-sized game of touch rugby, while the Next Gen Touch Rugby tournament featured more than 40 junior players.
