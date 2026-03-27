Farnham lost 41-36 at home to Old Alleynians in a high-scoring thriller in Regional One South Central.
Both teams made early breaks but it was the visitors who opened the scoring with a converted try.
Farnham won a scrum penalty which allowed them to kick to the corner. They were stopped short but eventually got over the line through Harrison Horner. The conversion was successful.
Old Alleynians regained the lead with an unconverted try in the right-hand corner.
Farnham responded well and another patient attack saw Horner go over for his second try to put Farnham 14-12 ahead.
Farnham showed their pace when a counter attack saw Joey Wood break through and feed Toby Simmons, who grubber kicked in behind and won the footrace to dot down for an unconverted try.
Simmons scored his second minutes later when the back line combined well and Wood was the provider for an easy score in the corner.
Old Alleynians broke from a Farnham lineout error and their scrum half broke from the ruck for an easy score.
Farnham won a penalty and kicked to the corner. From the driving maul, Farnham powered towards the line and Jonny Vincent dived over for the score. Farnham led 29-19 at half-time.
The visitors won a penalty at the start of the second half and kicked the three points to make it 29-22.
Old Alleynians then went in under the posts for their bonus-point try and the game was now level at 29-29.
The visitors then broke into the Farnham 22 and patiently got closer to the line before powering over to take the lead.
From a lineout, Old Alleynians scored from their rolling maul to go 41-29 up.
Farnham responded when Simmons broke the line and sprinted away, stepping and powering through tackles before diving under the posts to complete his hat-trick.
By Toby Salmon
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