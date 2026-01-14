Farnham produced a spirited display as they slipped to a 34-19 defeat at runaway league leaders Jersey in Regional One South Central.
Farnham made the first line break when Oscar Henderson sliced through the Jersey defence and galloped towards the line. He was brought just short of the 22, and a knock on stopped the attack.
The home side opened the scoring when their rolling maul powered over in the corner for the first try of the afternoon.
Jersey caught the Farnham defence napping from the kick off, and broke out from their own 22. Some good link up play resulted in their winger touching down in the corner to make it 12-0.
Farnham had to bounce back and did just so. A turnover allowed Farnham to move the ball wide and Toby Simmons broke clear but the final pass couldn’t find the supporting Ieuan Finey-Jones. However, minutes later Harrison Horner did well to release the ball when tackled and Henderson was on hand to then draw the full back and Shawa Rai went in for Farnham’s first try. The conversion made it 12-7.
Jersey responded and scored their third try of the afternoon in the corner to make it 17-7.
Farnham dominated territory and looked for a score before half-time. Horner dragged in three Jersey defenders and the ball went through the hands of the backline, which resulted in Max Williams diving over in the corner to make it 17-12.
Rai broke clear from the restart as Farnham continued their momentum. Finey-Jones kicked in behind and Farnham had a lineout on the 22, but it didn’t amount to anything.
Jersey almost scored again before the break, but Toby Salmon and Henderson scampered back well to stop the score and see out the half.
The hosts kicked off the second half and started the better of the two sides, with their kickers using the wind well to put Farnham under pressure. Jersey’s rolling maul got them close to the line but Farnham held out well until a crossfield kick was well gathered by Jersey’s left winger, who dotted down for the score. The conversion made it 24-12.
Farnham stayed in the contest. The scrum was a back and forth contest, with both teams gaining penalties. A Simmons line break got Farnham into the 22 and the visitors were awarded a penalty. Greg Franzel and Chris Te Mete came on to bolster Farnham’s pack and a quick tap move got them into the game. Jersey then almost scored a very well-worked try, but a Ben Stevens cover tackle forced a knock-on.
Joey Wood came on for Finey-Jones with Ben Jones and Salmon moving to nine and ten. A scrum penalty allowed Farnham to kick to the corner, five metres out. The visitors were patient and Jonny Vincent powered over in the corner. The conversion made it 24-19 with eight minutes to go to set up a tense finale.
Farnham broke from the restart and created an overlap, but the ball was kicked away. Jersey came back and won a penalty, which they converted to go 27-19 ahead.
Farnham kept going to the end but ran out of steam, and Jersey broke clear for a final try to finish off the game. The successful conversion made the final score 34-19.
By Toby Salmon
