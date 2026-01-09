Farnham won 61-33 at home to Camberley in Regional One South Central.
It was Farnham who started the better when a kick was well received and Ieuan Finey-Jones threw a long pass that found Toby Simmons in space. The speedy winger raced clear and was well supported by Ben Stevens, who sprinted under the posts for a try in the second minute.
The next score was just minutes away when a Max Williams line break got Farnham into the 22 and Toby Salmon was stopped short five metres out. Farnham were patient and Joey Wood powered over under the posts.
Camberley responded positively and their full-back broke away for a try.
Farnham’s attack continued to be dangerous and a Jonny Vincent breakaway got them into the 22. Again they were patient and inched closer to the Camberley line and Finey-Jones spotted a gap and strolled in under the posts.
Farnham were in control but Camberley came back strongly through a score from the number eight after good work from their right winger.
The visitors scored again when their left winger went over in the corner, before another score minutes later gave the visitors the lead.
The momentum had completely shifted and a tackle off the ball by Stevens gave Camberley a penalty try and also resulted in a yellow card. The visitors led 33-21 at half-time.
The hosts kicked off the second half and despite being a man down, were in control. The front row of Adam Pickett, Vincent and Greg Franzel were dominating the scrum and the defence was being led by Sam Voight and Shawa Rai. A rolling maul was stopped just short however the ball was recycled and Salmon managed to go in under the posts for the bonus-point try.
Farnham regathered the ball well from the kick off. Rai somehow managed to wriggle free of two tackles and break the line. He drew the full-back to put in Pickett, but the ball was spilt when putting the ball down. However, the prop made up for his mistake by winning consecutive scrum penalties and it resulted in a yellow card for the Camberley tight-head.
Farnham were now back to 15 men and the scrum again was powerful, with Oscar Henderson controlling the ball well at the base and dotting down for the score.
Another scrum penalty allowed Farnham to kick to the corner and set up their rolling maul. Camberley had no answer and Vincent dotted down in the corner.
For the first time in the half, Camberley entered the Farnham 22 but a knock on stopped their progression. From the resulting scrum, Henderson powered through the Camberley ten and broke clear to get Farnham out of danger. Farnham kept the ball well and slowly grounded down the Camberley defence with Henderson slicing through for his second try.
Half-backs Finey-Jones and Ben Jones were controlling the game well and playing in the right areas. A scrum gave Farnham a good platform and with penalty advantage, a well-executed backs move was finished off well in the corner by Stevens.
Camberley’s 15 was shown a yellow card and their hooker struck Benjy Biggs with a right hook and was shown a red card. Farnham squeezed in another score when Alex Young powered over for an impressive try.
