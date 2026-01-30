Farnham Rugby Club hosted an Optimise Foundation workshop to educate parents and coaches on the impact of growth changes in puberty on female sports participation.
The workshop was held as part of the club’s commitment to support girls to thrive in sport.
Farnham-based charity Optimise brings elite-level sports science research to grassroots sports clubs, academies and schools, sharing new information to keep girls and women active, injury free and enjoying sport throughout their lives.
The workshop, attended by around 50 parents and coaches from Farnham’s girls’ section, marked the first of several workshops to be delivered at the club.
Together, Farnham Rugby Club and Optimise aim to increase awareness, openness and normalise conversations around female physiology in sport, helping the club better support their growing female membership.
Optimise founder Leza Milligan shared the latest sports performance research on how rapid physical changes during puberty can affect how girls move, feel, perform and enjoy sport.
She highlighted puberty as a pivotal time for disengagement from sport as girls move through adolescence.
Milligan said: “Forty-five per cent of girls aged 14 to 16 do not exercise enough to support their long-term health – feelings of not belonging in sport accelerate rapidly during the teenage years.
“At Optimise, our education enables grassroots clubs, schools and academies to take low or no-cost steps to create positive, welcoming environments where girls and women feel they belong, reduce injury risk and increase female participation.”
Milligan outlined practical, positive actions that coaches, parents and athletes at Farnham Rugby Club can take to keep girls engaged, safe, healthy and empowered to reach their potential.
Fiona Calder, under-14 girls’ coach and player and coach development co-ordinator at Farnham Rugby Club, said: “Optimise have provided new knowledge on female physiology in sport around training adaptations, hydration, nutrition and recovery to keep girls injury free and enjoying rugby throughout their lives.”
