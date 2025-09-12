The game was finely balanced with Farnham wanting another score to give them some breathing room. The ball was turned over in the 22 with Farnham looking to break out. A wide pass from Vincent found Stevens who broke down the wing and gave it back inside to Vincent. He was stopped 40 metres out however the ball was moved wide to Sam Voight then Toby Salmon who put in the striding Henderson for his second try of the match to make it 29-17.