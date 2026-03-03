Petersfield won 27-20 at home to Reeds Weybridge in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
From the kick-off Reeds Weybridge were penalised for holding on and Petersfield kicked for touch. The lineout on the five-metre line was secured by Petersfield, and prop Dan Sargent sprinted over the line to touch down for an unconverted try.
The visitors responded when they found a gap out wide that was not defended and powered through to score an unconverted try.
Petersfield regained the lead when Matt McLean took a pass out to the right and glided though the defence to score an unconverted try. Reeds Weybridge were awarded a kickable penalty just before half-time to reduce Petersfield’s lead to two points at the break.
Petersfield started the second half brightly and Jim Tribe passed inside to Charlie Muir, who dotted down for a try that Joe Knowles converted to make it 17-8.
The visitors then stretched Petersfield’s defence enough to cross the line unopposed in the left corner for an unconverted try.
Liam Perkins then intercepted a Reeds Weybridge pass and charged up the centre of the field. The visitors attempted to tackle Perkins, who held his line and the ball long enough for Sam Brown to take the offload and touch down close to the posts. Knowles added the conversion to make it 24-13.
The visitors then moved across the pitch through several rucks and eventually broke through to touch down for a try which was successfully converted from a difficult position.
In almost the final play of the match Petersfield were in possession just 15 metres from the visitors’ posts when desperate defence resulted in an unintentional high tackle. Knowles successful kicked the penalty to close out Petersfield’s win.
Petersfield will travel to third-placed Old Tiffinians on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
