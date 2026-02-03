Petersfield slipped to a narrow 27-25 defeat at home to Twickenham in Regional Two South Central.
The hosts started brightly and won a penalty within kickable range. Joe Knowles chose to kick and put Field 3-0 ahead.
Karter Whittock went on a superb run into Twickenham’s half and passed inside for four team-mates to combine before Seb Tuff scooped up a pass and crossed the line for an unconverted try.
Petersfield gathered the ball from a penalty lineout in the left corner and an effective rolling maul drove Franco Tomic over the line. Knowles added the conversion.
Twickenham were awarded a penalty which was kicked deep into Petersfield’s left touch. From the following lineout a stuttering maul drove Petersfield backwards and the ball over the tryline and the visitors grounded the ball for an unconverted try to make it 15-5 at half-time.
Petersfield’s Matt McLean ran from 30 metres out and laid the ball back to his back row, where Tom Blewitt received the pass and spotted Alex Robinson on the left wing at full tilt. Robinson took the pass and the defender over the tryline to ground the ball for an unconverted try. The visitors responded with an unconverted try in the right corner.
Twickenham were awarded a penalty under the posts after Petersfield failed to release the ball, and the visitors added three points to their total.
Petersfield responded well and Liam Perkins secured a lineout ball that eventually found Tomic, who used his height and strength to push through the rolling maul and score an unconverted try.
Twickenham were awarded a penalty try to make it 25-20, and in the final seconds of the match a further penalty try gave the visitors the win.
Petersfield will travel to Regional Two South Central leaders Bournemouth on Saturday, February 14.
By Chris Todd
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.