Petersfield slipped to a 48-41 defeat at home to Havant’s second team in Regional Two South Central.
Petersfield collected the kick-off and through a series of mauls advanced up the pitch for Liam Perkins to crash through the visitors’ defence to score a try converted by Brad Caparo in the opening minute.
Havant responded through their pacy backs and dotted down close to the posts for their first converted try six minutes into the match.
With Havant penalised 15 metres out in front of their own posts, Caparo completed a successful penalty kick to put the hosts back in front.
Petersfield scored their second try when Matt McLean chipped the ball through the obdurate Havant defence and Karter Whittock reached the ball first to claim a try. Caparo’s difficult conversion hit the post and bounced out.
Havant responded with two converted tries to go 21-15 up.
Petersfield responded when ball carrier Dan Sargent fell over the try line from a maul to claim an unconverted try.
Havant scored their fourth try when one of their backs intercepted a Petersfield pass and had a free run at the tryline to make it 28-20.
The visitors then scored their fifth converted try to open up a commanding 35-20 lead at half-time.
One minute into the second half McLean stepped off one foot to send a Havant defender in the wrong direction before taking an angled run to cross the tryline and touch down under the crossbar. Caparo added the extras.
Havant responded with two unconverted tries and a penalty to go 48-27 up.
Petersfield’s forwards successfully grounded the ball from a maul for a try converted by Caparo. Joe Knowles then slipped through the Havant defence to score close to the posts. Caparo’s conversion made it 48-41.
Petersfield host bottom-of-the-table Ellingham & Ringwood on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
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