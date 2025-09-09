Petersfield won 17-15 at home to Tottonians in their opening game of the season in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
In good playing conditions somewhat compromised by a strong blustery southerly wind for the first half, Tottonians kicked off into the wind.
A clean take by Petersfield was followed by a pass to inside centre Toby Colwood, who pinned his ears back and surged to the visitors’ try line from 60 metres out virtually unopposed to touch down under the posts. Matt McLean added the conversion to put Petersfield 7-0 up.
Tottonians responded when they moved the ball to their outside centre who took a wide route to his right, with support outside from his winger, and wrong footed the last Petersfield defender to touch down near the corner for an unconverted try.
Petersfield scored their second try after a Tottonians overthrow to the rear of the lineout was intercepted by prop Dan Sargent, who passed out to his centres. Petersfield debutant Lewis Munt ran 50 metres to score an unconverted try in the corner and make it 12-5.
The visitors responded with a converted try and the scores were level at 12-12 at half-time.
Tottonians opened the scoring in the second half when they successfully kicked a penalty to edge 15-12 ahead.
Petersfield regained the lead when their pack took control and a series of pick and drives, loose rucks, and driving mauls found Liam Perkins with the ball and he bulldozed his way over the tryline for an unconverted try to put the hosts 17-15 up.
The hosts received two yellow cards late on and were reduced to 13 players, but their defence held firm before launching a high kick to touch as the final whistle was blown.
Petersfield will travel to Winchester on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
