Lord Wandsworth College in Long Sutton fielded a record seven brothers in their first XV boys’ rugby team last week.
Three sets of twins have been playing for the side since the start of the season: Reuben and Eddie hail from the same family as Jack and captain, William.
A third set (Charlie and Harry) have now been joined by their younger brother, Bartie.
All seven lined up to face Reading Blue Coat School in The Daily Mail Trophy.
“We’re really keen to encourage our students to find a sport they love, whatever that may be,” said Lord Wandsworth College’s head of rugby and first XV coach, Lewis Starbuck.
“It just so happens that all seven of these brothers have pursued rugby and have a real talent for it.
“It’s really rewarding to watch them all continue to develop on the rugby field, even if telling them apart can sometimes prove tricky.”
Ironically, even the brothers struggle sometimes: “I know how all three of my brothers play inside out,” explained captain and upper sixth former, William.
“Communication is never a problem – aside from sometimes between Eddie and Reuben, who I struggle to tell apart all the time.
“Mum and dad always talked about the possibility of all four of us playing in the same team when we first joined Lord Wandsworth College.
“It’s strange to see it happening now, as it seems like yesterday that we started.”
Rugby is one of 17 sporting performance pathways on offer at Lord Wandsworth College; all developed from the belief that sport is a lifelong pursuit of challenge, camaraderie and self-discovery.
Last year saw the college make the final of the under-15 Continental Tyres Schools’ Cup, win the Hampshire Cup in all 15-a-side age groups and become Rosslyn Park National School Sevens Bowl Champions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.