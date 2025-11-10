Petersfield won 46-17 at Reeds Weybridge in Regional Two South Central.
The visitors opened the scoring when Charlie Muir intercepted a Reeds pass and used his considerable pace to run 60 metres and score under the posts. Brad Caparo added the extras to put Petersfield 7-0 up.
Petersfield scored their second try when a long pass found Muir in the left 15-metre channel and he played a near-perfect inside pass to Toby Colwood, who sprinted though and dotted down under the posts. Caparo added the extras.
The visitors got on the scoreboard again when Colwood crossed near the corner for an unconverted try, although the hosts responded with an unconverted try to make it 19-5.
Petersfield sealed their try bonus point when Oli Hunt secured a lineout ball and the visitors spread the ball across the home side’s defence before Muir found a gap to score an unconverted try and give Petersfield a commanding 24-5 lead at half-time.
The visitors extended their advantage when Caparo launched a pinpoint kick pass that fell to Mackenzie Van Luan, who closed in on the tryline before Jackson Clark carried the ball over the line to make it 29-5.
Dan Sargent added to Petersfield’s try count after a period of concentrated pressure by burrowing over in the left-hand corner with assistance from Sam Brown.
Petersfield’s Liam Perkins was yellow carded after a high tackle, but the visitors extended their advantage when Archie Whitear received the ball from Joe Knowles and floated a pass into the hands of Miles Sampson, who scored a converted try between the posts.
Reeds scored a converted try to make it 41-12, but Muir then completed his hat-trick with an unconverted try out wide before the hosts scored the final try of the game.
Petersfield will host Old Tiffinians at Penns Place on Saturday, November 22.
By Chris Todd
