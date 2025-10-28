Petersfield fell to a 30-22 defeat at home to Bournemouth in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
The home side started brightly and secured the ball from the kick off and advanced into the visitors’ 22. Petersfield won the ball from a scrum and passed back inside to fly half Matt McLean, who galloped 12 metres to score a try which he converted himself to put the hosts 7-0 up after five minutes.
A relieving kick by Bournemouth went straight into touch to bring play back to the Bournemouth 22. A quick tap by recent recruit Tom Blewitt was passed to Miles Sampson who headed for the tryline but was halted a few metres short. After a series of rapid pick and drives scrum half Joe Knowles jinked through to score under the posts for McLean to convert and put Field 14-0 ahead.
From a lineout 15 metres out from the visitors’ left corner the hosts secured the ball and formed a ruck which turned into a maul with the ball moving to the centre of the pitch. Head up rugby by the centres found winger Seb Tuff with little defensive cover and a neat pass to him saw him dash 15 metres to score an unconverted try and put Field 19-0 up.
Bournemouth regrouped and spent more than five minutes of attritional attack well inside Petersfield’s 22 while the home team defended with determination. After multiple phases of play the visitors shifted their point of attack with a well-placed kick pass which fell to their sprinting outside centre who touched down near the right corner for an unconverted try to make it 19-5.
With more than 30 minutes of the first half played Petersfield committed a penalty offence within kickable range which Bournemouth took to advance their score by three points.
Neither team were able to add a further score before the break, with Petersfield leading 19-8 at half-time.
At the start of the second half a knock on by Petersfield saw a scrum formed and as Bournemouth’s scrum half secured the ball a penalty was signalled. The ball was passed to the right where two players interchanged passes for one to score an unconverted try and make the score 19-13.
Petersfield had number eight Karter Whittock yellow carded but from a scrum the hosts managed to extract themselves from a perilous situation and advance up field out of their half.
Petersfield had possession and attempted a drop goal on Bournemouth’s 22 which became a skied up and under and delivered the ball into the hands of the visitors. Bournemouth stood up to Petersfield’s desperate tackles and passed the ball to their left where from 70 metres out Bournemouth outran a retreating defence to score a converted try near the posts and go 20-19 ahead.
The home side won a penalty on the visitors’ 22 and McLean elected to kick and secured the three points to put Petersfield 22-20 ahead with just seven minutes remaining.
In the final five minutes Bournemouth kicked a penalty to move ahead of Petersfield and in the closing stages the visitors ran in a converted try to secure the maximum five points and deny Petersfield a losing bonus point.
Petersfield will travel to Reeds Weybridge for their next Regional Two South Central match on Saturday, November 8.
By Chris Todd
