Petersfield beat Wimborne 28-15 to rise to third place in Regional Two South Central.
Petersfield took the lead when a free-flowing move ended with Eddie Matthews charging through tackles to touch down in the corner. Brad Caparo slotted the conversion from the touchline.
The hosts scored their second try when Dan Sargent demonstrated his lineout driving maul technique to touch down 15 metres from the corner. Caparo added the conversion.
Petersfield centre Miles Sampson received a yellow card after a period of play that had too many penalties awarded, and with the hosts down to 14 players Wimborne centre Rhys Gosling scored an unconverted try.
With only seven minutes of the half to play Wimborne’s Rob Best received a yellow card for interference in the lineout.
From the resulting penalty lineout Petersfield’s pack rumbled forward and spread the ball wide. Matt McLean made a trademark jinking run and went to ground and the pack arrived to secure the ball for Karter Whittock to receive the pass and run round the defence to score close to the posts. Caparo’s conversion gave Petersfield a 21-5 lead at half-time.
Petersfield conceded a penalty four minutes into the second half, and Wimborne fly half Jamie Foskett kicked the three points.
Wimborne knocked on at a lineout and Petersfield’s pack marched them back to be awarded a scrum penalty. A tap of the ball saw the pack maul the ball forward and flanker Greg Jansen broke for the tryline. Jansen was stopped short but laid the ball back, and Franco Tomic gathered to score a converted try.
Tomic received a yellow card for not rolling away and Wimborne full back Sam Fenton crossed the tryline for a converted try. In the closing minute Sampson received his second yellow card for a deliberate knock on.
Petersfield will travel to Twickenham on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.