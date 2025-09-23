Petersfield returned to winning ways with an emphatic 43-7 victory at home to Guildford in Regional Two South Central.
After 12 minutes Petersfield won a scrum but lost the ball in contact. Guildford offloaded to a Petersfield player who immediately lost the ball in contact for Guildford to score a converted try to the right of the posts.
Ten minutes later Miles Sampson wrong-footed a Guildford defender and passed to Matt McLean. McLean charged at an angle and crossed the tryline to dot down under the posts before converting his own try.
Guildford then mishandled the ball ten metres from their own line and Dan Chinnock dived through and under the defence to score a converted try and give Petersfield a 14-7 lead at half-time.
Guildford’s kick-off was cleanly taken by Petersfield and the ball was passed through several hands until Guildford tackled and an untidy ruck was formed. The ball came back on Petersfield’s side and was passed into the hands of Zac Conley, who galloped 50 metres unopposed to score a converted try.
At a lineout inside Guildford’s 22 Petersfield’s forwards demonstrated their trademark rolling maul and advanced powerfully up the pitch with Dan Sargent at the tail with ball in hand to dot down for an unconverted try.
Guildford then fumbled the ball at a defensive maul close to their line where Jack Janaway fell on the ball to claim an unconverted try.
Petersfield were awarded a scrum penalty and the subsequent penalty kick to touch landed on the five-metre line. Sargent caught the ball at the tail of the lineout and went over the tryline to score.
The final try came from a penalty lineout when McLean opened up Field’s backline for Joe Knowles to dot down for a converted try.
Petersfield will travel to Chobham on Saturday, October 4.
By Chris Todd
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.