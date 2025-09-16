Petersfield lost 34-17 at Winchester in Regional Two South Central.
Petersfield opened the scoring when Charlie Muir touched down for an unconverted try.
The visitors scored their second try when Franco Tomic carried the ball over the tryline from close range to touch down for Joe Knowles to convert.
Petersfield lost their rhythm and were pinged for crossing on their own 22 in front of the posts and Winchester took an easy three points from the penalty kick.
With half-time approaching a Petersfield pass was intercepted. Petersfield had to turn to retreat and defend, but Winchester capitalised and scored a converted try under the posts.
Winchester came out of the blocks after the break and drove over the tryline in the corner for an unconverted try.
Winchester won a lineout on their right and moved the ball to the centre of the park where their outside centre ran a diagonal line to the opposite tryline to score an unconverted try.
Matt McLean broke through the Winchester line and Petersfield passed the ball towards their right wing but a pass was intercepted by Winchester and the hosts won an 80-metre footrace to score a converted try.
After the restart both teams received a yellow card, losing a player to the sin bin for ten minutes after mutual frustration resulted in some argy bargy.
Winchester profited from field position and shifted Petersfield defenders left and right to take the ball over the tryline for a converted try.
Petersfield scored their third try of the afternoon when Winchester were sucked in to defend, leaving Knowles out on the right wing to latch on to a pass to gallop in to score an unconverted try.
Dan Chinnock received a yellow card as Petersfield were reduced to 13 players late on.
Petersfield will host Guildford at Penns Place on Saturday.
By Chris Todd
