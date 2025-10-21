From the restart Petersfield had the ball and advanced up field in a frenzied attack, drawing in their backs and pack before being held out on the home side’s five-metre line. A series of rucks brought no movement forward while the backs retreated to form a defensive line. With the ball won scrum half Dan Chinnock fed the back row who found winger Toby Colwood approaching at speed. Taking the pass without slowing, Colwood crashed through the Twickenham line to score an unconverted try.