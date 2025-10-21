Petersfield fell to a 28-15 defeat at Twickenham in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
Twickenham scored the opening try of the match when their fly half received the ball and went on a 40-metre run to the tryline, avoiding three would be tacklers to score a converted try under the posts.
The hosts then won a penalty awarded on halfway and successfully kicked for three points to go 10-0 up.
From the restart Petersfield had the ball and advanced up field in a frenzied attack, drawing in their backs and pack before being held out on the home side’s five-metre line. A series of rucks brought no movement forward while the backs retreated to form a defensive line. With the ball won scrum half Dan Chinnock fed the back row who found winger Toby Colwood approaching at speed. Taking the pass without slowing, Colwood crashed through the Twickenham line to score an unconverted try.
Petersfield caught the ball at a penalty lineout but lost it to Twickenham, whose winger ran round to score a converted try under the crossbar. To compound Petersfield’s first-half woes, they gave away a kickable penalty to end the half 20-5 behind.
In the second half Twickenham cemented their lead with an unconverted try and a penalty to go 28-5 ahead.
Mackenzie Van Luan took a sharp pass and released Eddie Matthews to race down his wing and brush off tackles to score an unconverted try close to the corner and make it 28-10.
Alex Robison broke from a ruck to score Petersfield’s third unconverted try, but the visitors were unable to add further to their tally and lost 28-15.
Petersfield will hope to return to winning ways when they host second-placed Bournemouth on Saturday in what promises to be a tough encounter.
By Chris Todd
