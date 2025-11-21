Rushmoor Knights American football team are holding an open day from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 29.
The free event will be held at King George V Playing Fields in Farnborough and is open to anyone aged 18 or above.
The Knights play at the highest national level of American football in the British American Football Premiership South.
The club were founded in 1985 and won the national championship in 2004. The senior team are coached by head coach Calvin Stitt.
The club have received an excellent response to the open day so far but would like as many potential new players to attend, have fun and give the sport a go.
Although the event is for the senior team Rushmoor Knights also have an under-19 team and an under-16 team.
The under-16 team are the current national champions. The under-19s and under-16s are looking for players and coaches.
