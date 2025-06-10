Rushmoor Knights American football team came back to earth with a crushing 41-6 defeat at home to London Blitz.
The Knights went into the game on the back of successive wins over Hertfordshire Cheetahs and Cambridge Cats.
The Knights had to punt on their opening drive and London Blitz made their intentions clear from the first snap. Blitz quarterback Amresse Dhillion handed the ball to running back Keenan Dieobi-Anene who ran 80 yards untouched to open the scoring. Jake Smith secured the extra point to put the visitors 7-0 up.
Harvey Macey's excellent punt put the Blitz on their own goal line, however on third down a personal foul by Knights’ Archiga Binyiri opened the door and two plays later with long pass completions to Jack Porteous and Max Williams the visitors doubled their lead.
Rushmoor could not handle Blitz’s quickfire offensive tactics, and at the end of the first quarter Dhillion launched another long pass to Conor Woodstock for a 60-yard completion to make it 20-0.
The second quarter continued in the same manner. Woodstock’s 40-yard completion set up the next touchdown from 20 yards out, as Porteous spun round to race to the left pylon to make it 27-0.
Will Harvey was next on the scoresheet for the visitors to make it 34-0.
Rushmoor regrouped at half time but the Blitz extended their lead in the second half with a two-yard run up the middle that set up a running clock to make it 41-0.
The fourth quarter saw the Knights finally get on the board. Macey drove forward with power and determination, before a key sideline catch by Connor Thomas and a crucial third down catch by Matthew Rickard kept the drive alive. The Knights’ third quarterback of the day Emmanual Crispin found Harry Cousins with a spectacular catch to make it 41-6.
