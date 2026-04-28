Rushmoor Knights produced a superb comeback to start their British American Football Premiership South campaign with a 28-27 win against Wembley Stallions.
The first quarter saw both teams punting and although the Knights recovered a fumble, they had to punt again with their impressive kicker Harry Cousins.
However, Wembley opened the scoring with the quarterback handing off to be run in. The Knights were then intercepted and the Stallions took full advantage to double their lead.
The Knights kept making mistakes. Another fumble and turnover saw the Stallions run in for their third touchdown. Silly penalties added to the mistakes. A pick six made the score 27-0 late in the second quarter, with a crucial point after blocked.
Harvey Macey’s short run for a touchdown gave the Knights some hope. Then came the turning point at the two-minute warning to end the half.
Wembley looked to extend their lead but James Owen had better ideas and his interception and run back gave the Knights a golden opportunity. Quarterback Joshua Lockwood's pass should have been picked off on the goal line but was tipped and fell into the arms of Cole McFarlane, who fell over for the touchdown.
The same combination secured the extra two points and at the half Rushmoor had reduced the deficit to just two scores.
The Knights’ momentum continued into the second half. Lockwood’s three-yard pass found McFarlane wide open in the left-hand corner of the end zone for the Knights’ third touchdown.
Lockwood then found Cousins on a 27-yard pass completion, and Cousins’ conversion put the Knights 28-27 ahead.
Wembley were stunned and fumbled on their next possession. Jack Leven replaced Lockwood at quarterback to see out the game. His long pass found Cousins for 35 yards to allow the Knights to run more time off the clock and secure a memorable win.
By Andy Soltysiak
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