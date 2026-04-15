Several Farnham Roller Hockey Club players have been selected for the South Eastern Counties Roller Hockey Association’s regional teams for the upcoming Regional Championships.
The tournament will take place in Middlesbrough in June, bringing together top young talent from across the country, and Farnham players will once again be represented in every age category from under-11s through to under-20s, as well as the under-17 female squad.
Among the youngest age group, the under-11s, Farnham contribute four players, including Sophia Dabrowski, alongside Sienna Morgan, Hugo Baugh and Maxim Clarke.
In the under-13s, Felix Clarke and Annabel Page are selected, while the under-15s see Page, Alba Suarez Dorta, Marley Morgan and Jonas Morrish all chosen.
The under-17s squad includes Farnham’s Erin Lloyd, Lois Bradshaw and Ourson Beavis, and the under-17 female team is led by Farnham representation, with Courtney Wheeler, Lloyd, Bradshaw, Suarez Dorta and Page all named, several of whom also feature in other age groups.
At under-20s, Jack Webber and Harry Van Walt complete the club’s impressive list of regional athletes.
Farnham’s Scott Wheeler will be coaching two of the regional squads, stepping forward to ensure the under-15s and the under-17 female teams could field full southern representation.
The championships are hosted in different parts of the UK each year, and Middlesbrough represents one of the longer journeys for the Farnham contingent.
Families will be travelling the length of the country to support their children as they face strong opposition from other regions.
All teams will be together over a two-day event, creating a brilliant atmosphere and a rare chance for players across age groups to support one another.
With so many Farnham players stepping onto the regional stage, the club continue to demonstrate the strength of their coaching and community.
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