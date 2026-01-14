A new cue did the business for Bordon cueist Lewis Harris on the Cuestars under-21 Bronze Tour at Salisbury Snooker Club.
The 15-year-old from Bordon slotted in a mid-length black into the yellow pocket to edge Vincent Callender 2-1 in the final of the fifth leg.
Remarkably, both players put together new high breaks of 56 earlier in the day.
“It was possibly the most tense final I’ve ever played,” said Harris, who was runner-up in the first leg in Salisbury and won in Newbury in November.
“Props to Vincent. He played really well, made his 56 break – the same as me. I knew it was going to be tough.
“My long game has been good for these past few weeks. I’ve been more consistent with my new cue. I feel with this new cue I can do greater things with it.”
Harris moves up to second place in the rankings, five points adrift of Jack Miller, who lost to Callender in the last four.
Earlier, he made an impressive 56 in his last-eight victory over Jack Allen.
Harris started playing competitive snooker 15 months ago in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar. The day before the trip to Wiltshire, he increased his highest break to 43 in the Eastleigh & District under-19 League at Chandler’s Ford Snooker Club.
Meanwhile, Liss cueist Jesse Goncalves remains in fifth place in the Cuestars under-21 Silver Tour rankings after going down 2-1 to Lennon Savage in the last eight.
He has qualified for the knockout in four of the five legs in his rookie season.
Anyone who would like to view all of the results should visit snookerscores.net for further details.
Chandler’s Ford Snooker Club hosts the sixth leg of ten on Sunday, January 25.
