A Bordon teenager who started playing competitive snooker a little over a year ago has collected his first winner’s trophy.
Lewis Harris said it felt “amazing” after clinching victory in the third leg of the Cuestars under-21 Bronze Tour in Reading.
And it now means he leads the rankings.
The 15-year-old edged Aariz Tariq 2-1 in the final at The Crucible Sports & Social Club.
“I give props to Aariz,” said Harris. “He’s a good player. But I just managed to get over the line.”
Harris lost his first two matches in his round-robin group of seven but slipped through to the knockout as the best third.
“I knew that if I wanted to get through and win this tournament, I had to play well,” he said.
He then overcame Harry Merwood 2-0 in the last-eight (Merwood had beaten Harris in the leg-one final in Salisbury) and Vincent Callender 2-1 to reach the final.
Harris said: “It was a good battle in the semis, probably the best I’ve ever played. My cueing has been good, long potting has been amazing.”
Harris learnt his technique from YouTube videos. He joined the Petersfield Bowling & Snooker Club where he was encouraged by Marc Lockley to sign up for the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar. He made his competitive debut there in October 2024, and the following month entered his first Cuestars event.
“And now a year later I’m winning trophies,” he smiled. “It feels amazing.”
Harris, whose highest break is 34, also competes in the Eastleigh & District under-19 League at Chandler’s Ford Snooker Club.
Merwood and Jack Miller are joint second in the rankings, three points adrift of Harris. Tariq and Callender are four points further back in joint fourth.
Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, hosts the fourth leg of ten on Sunday, December 7.
