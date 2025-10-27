A new trophy will be handed out at the next Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League presentation night as one of its greats has been honoured.
The Dave Tink Trophy will be presented to the Division One Outstanding Player of the Year in memory of the legendary Wrecclesham, Farnham Cons and Alton Cons cueist who died in November 2023.
He graced the green baize for more than 50 years and was arguably the league’s top player in the 1980s, winning the singles title and competing with an all-conquering Farnham Cons A team.
Tink would have been impressed with Jo Orriss as the Liss RBL B hotshot made breaks of 25, 24 and 20 as Liss RBL B, Milford, Liss RBL A and Sovereign B all won 4-0 in a one-sided night on Division One.
Division Two is already looking tight with Grayshott B and Bourne B both on 12 points in a battle for the sole promotion space.
Division One results: Sovereign B 4-0 Sovereign A, Liss RBL C 0-4 Liss RBL B, Liss RBL A 4-0 Traco B, Milford 4-0 Shottermill B.
Division One breaks: Nick Booth (39 & 22), Mark Blissett (34), Allan Gomez (27), Jo Orriss (25, 24 & 20), Graham Hunt (25), Rob Donohoe (25), Will Harrison (21), Paul Lee (20).
Division Two results: Alton Cons A 2-2 Bourne A, Comrades A 1-3 Grayshott B, Traco E 1-3 Passfield A, Bourne B 2-2 Alton Cons F.
Division Two breaks: Phil Webberley (23), Ian Finch (22), Ciaran McCarthy (21), Ian Etherington (20).
Division Three results: Traco C 0-4 Traco F, Hindhead RBL A 1-3 Frensham A, Frensham D 2-2 Comrades B, Rowledge C 1-3 Bordon C, Sovereign D 1-3 Lindford B.
For more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League visit their website at https://fdbsl.leaguerepublic.com/index.html
