Just four teams have a perfect record a month into this year’s Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League campaign with Liss RBL A leading the way.
Nick Booth’s side kept up the pace with a 3-1 win at Hindhead RBL B while fellow 100 percenters Fleet Broadway triumphed at Liss RBL B.
Simon Laney had a fine night, knocking in breaks of 26 and (a possibly fluke-assisted) 46 for Broadway. Congratulations also to Shottermill B, who gained revenge of sorts on Division Two champions Traco B to claim their first win of the season.
Neil Bonner has also made a superb start for undefeated leaders Bourne B and followed up last week’s 36 break with a 23 against Alton Cons B.
Bordon B are one point behind after winning 3-1 at Bourne A while Passfield A made up ground with a resounding 4-0 against Alton Cons F.
Lindford B and Bordon C, who have perfect records in Division Three, didn’t play last week with Frensham A closing the gap with a whitewash of their D side.
Division One results: Sovereign A 3-1 Liss RBL C, Liss RBL B 1-3 Fleet Broadway, Hindhead RBL B 1-3 Liss RBL A, Traco B 1-3 Shottermill B, Sovereign B 2-2 Milford.
Division One breaks: Simon Laney (46 & 26), Maurice Pearson (44), Paul Lee (36), Tony Edwards (33), Will Harrison (27 & 25), Mark Blissett (25 & 22), Allan Gomez (23), Neil Callingham (23).
Division Two results: Bourne A 1-3 Bordon B, Farnham Cons B 3-1 Traco E, Passfield A 4-0 Alton Cons F, Alton Cons A 2-2 Bourne B.
Division Two breaks: Chris Tuck (23), Neil Bonner (23).
Division Three results: Traco F 2-2 Hindhead RBL A, Frensham A 4-0 Frensham D, Lindford D 2-2 Sovereign D.
