Milford could secure the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League title this week as a 3-1 win at Liss RBL B has brought them within touching distance of the Division One trophy.
But they will have to beat their closest rivals with Liss RBL A being their penultimate opponents.
The latter’s draw at Fleet Broadway means there’s a three-point gap with two to play, so a Milford win would leave an insurmountable five-point difference.
At the bottom Shottermill B all but confirmed their safety with a 3-1 win to condemn Liss RBL C to relegation.
Grayshott B are the favourites to replace them with a game in hand against Comrades. The Division Two leaders played out a tight 2-2 draw against third-placed Bourne B, but there could still be a twist with four points separating first and fourth.
And congratulations to Bruce Peto who made a sterling 27 break for Hindhead A in a 3-1 victory over Frensham D in Division Three.
Division One results: Liss RBL B 1-3 Milford, Sovereign B 3-1 Traco B, Liss RBL C 1-3 Shottermill B, Fleet Broadway 2-2 Liss RBL A.
Division One breaks: Kevin Woodford (33 & 22), Dong Ming Lau (33), Shaun Cooper (29), Rob Donohoe (29), Russell Wishart (28), Will Harrison (26).
Division Two results: Bourne A 2-2 Passfield A, Rowledge B 3-1 Farnham Cons B, Grayshott B 2-2 Bourne B, Alton Cons A 3-1 Alton Cons F, Bordon B 4-0 Traco E, Comrades A 3-1 Cody Social.
Division Two break: Ciaran McCarthy (20).
Division Three results: Traco F 3-1 Comrades B, Frensham A 3-1 Sovereign D, Lindford D 0-4 Lindford B, Traco C 2-2 Rowledge C, Hindhead RBL A 3-1 Frensham D.
Division Three break: Bruce Peto (27).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m
