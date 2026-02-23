In a week of jokes about players and teams “not getting the memo” Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League leaders Milford had the last laugh with a 4-0 mauling of Fleet Broadway to extend their lead at the top.
Liss RBL A and Sovereign B are now two and three points behind, respectively, following 3-1 wins over Liss RBL C and Shottermill B.
It was also a good week for Shakeel Ahmad as the Sovereign A star made a 48 break in a draw at a Traco B side making a decent attempt to avoid relegation.
Although bottom of Division Two because of their very late entry, don’t dismiss Cody Social for a surprise promotion push. Having yet to taste defeat with three wins and two draws, they have a staggering ten games in hand on the teams above with a 3-1 victory over Bordon B being their latest triumph.
Division One results: Traco B 2-2 Sovereign A, Shottermill B 1-3 Sovereign B, Liss RBL A 3-1 Liss RBL C, Milford 4-0 Fleet Broadway.
Division One breaks: Shakeel Ahmad (48), Ryan Mears (27), Stuart Miles (26), Steve Counter (24), Mark Blissett (24 & 23), Joe Hughes (22 & 20).
Division Two results: Alton Cons F 2-2 Bourne A, Passfield A 2-2 Rowledge B, Farnham Cons B 1-3 Grayshott B, Traco E 0-4 Alton Cons A, Cody Social 3-1 Bordon B, Bourne B 3-1 Comrades A.
Division Two breaks: Mark Chatfield (24), Richard Thompson (23 & 21), Darren Mitchell (22).
Division Three results: Bordon C 2-2 Traco F, Comrades B 1-3 Frensham A, Rowledge C 3-1 Lindford D, Frensham D 4-0 Traco C, Sovereign D 2-2 Hindhead RBL A.
Division Three breaks: Carl Reid (23), Dan Jaggers (20).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit: https://tinyurl.com/3ec3d84m
