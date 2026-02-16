The reigning champions from North Camp have sent a warning shot to their rivals as Sovereign B have blown the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League title race wide open with 4-0 win against challengers Liss RBL A.
Their eye-opening victory brings them within two points of leaders Milford although they and their vanquished opponents from Thursday both have a game in hand.
Traco B pulled off one of the results of the season with an excellent 3-1 win at Liss RBL B while Simon Laney kept up his excellent form with a 54 for Fleet in a 4-0 win against relegation-haunted Liss RBL C.
It’s as you were in Division Two with Grayshott B and Comrades A drawing against Passfield A and Bordon B, respectively, although Rowledge B made up ground with a 3-1 win over Alton Cons F.
There were no breaks or wins in Division Three, with all five matches ending in draws.
Division One results: Sovereign A 1-3 Shottermill B, Liss RBL B 1-3 Traco B, Sovereign B 4-0 Liss RBL A, Liss RBL C 0-4 Fleet Broadway.
Division One breaks: Simon Laney (54), Ryan Mears (45 & 20), Mark Blissett (33 & 22), Stuart Miles (28), Darren Ridgers (27), Charlie West (24), Allan Gomez (24), Neil Callingham (24), Maurice Pearson (22 & 20), Steve Counter (21).
Division Two results: Bourne A 2-2 Traco E, Rowledge B 3-1 Alton Cons F, Grayshott B 2-2 Passfield A, Farnham Cons B 1-3 Bourne B, Alton Cons A 2-2 Cody Social, Bordon B 2-2 Comrades A.
Division Three results: Traco F 2-2 Lindford B, Frensham A 2-2 Bordon C, Comrades B 2-2 Sovereign D, Lindford D 2-2 Frensham D, Traco C 2-2 Hindhead RBL A.
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit their website at: https://fdbsl.leaguerepublic.com/index.html
Comments
