It’s been a tough week for Alton Cons.
With uncertainty surrounding the future of their home on Butts Road, their two teams also had a matchday to forget in Division Two of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League as their ‘A’ and ‘F’ sides went down 4-0 to title challengers Comrades A and Grayshott B, respectively.
The same can’t be said for Neil Callingham as a 50 break against Dean Goodall of Sovereign A maintained his 100 per cent record and rescued a 2-2 draw for title-chasing Liss RBL A.
The result means they’re now second as Milford returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 victory against strugglers Liss RBL C.
Bordon C now occupy the third promotion space in Division Three thanks to a 3-1 win against Comrades B, with Lindford B and Frensham A fighting out a 2-2 draw in a top of the table clash.
Division One results: Liss RBL A 2-2 Sovereign A, Shottermill B 2-2 Liss RBL B, Fleet Broadway 2-2 Sovereign B, Milford 3-1 Liss RBL C.
Division One breaks: Neil Callingham (50), Simon Laney (49), Chris Nunn (37), Joe Hughes (35), Shakeel Ahmad (32), Jon Larbey (32), Nick Booth (30), Russell Wishart (30), Shakeel Ahmad (20), Dominic Holmes (20), Paul Lee (20).
Division Two results: Cody Social 3-1 Bourne A, Traco E 1-3 Rowledge B, Alton Cons F 0-4 Grayshott B, Passfield A 1-3 Farnham Cons B, Comrades A 4-0 Alton Cons A, Bourne B 1-3 Bordon B.
Division Two breaks: Lee Coyne (38), Tim Allen (21).
Division Three results: Rowledge C 2-2 Traco F, Lindford B 2-2 Frensham A, Bordon C 3-1 Comrades B, Hindhead RBL A 2-2 Lindford D, Sovereign D 4-0 Traco C.
Division Three break: Ben Russell (20).
