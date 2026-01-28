Lewis Harris leads the Cuestars under-21 Bronze Tour rankings after collecting a third winner’s trophy of the season.
The 15-year-old from Bordon defeated first-time finalist Jack Allen 2-0 to claim maximum points in the sixth leg at Chandler’s Ford Snooker Club.
Harris, who is being helped by ex-professional Ian Glover, said: “It went better than I expected.
“I’ve played so many people who are playing their first finals. I understand the pressure of a first final. It’s always tough.”
Harris and second-placed Jack Miller are starting to pull away from the pack with four events remaining.
Miller’s bid for a third tournament win of the 2025-26 campaign ended in a 2-0 defeat by Harris in the semi-finals.
Harris also leads the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.
Jesse Goncalves remains in fifth place on the Silver Tour after a group-stage exit. The 11-year-old from Liss is currently top of the Eastleigh & District under-13 League.
