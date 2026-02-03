Life, death, taxes, and Ryan Mears making the highest break.
The Sovereign A hotshot and World Billiards supremo is once again looking down on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League after making a season-high 87 in a 3-1 victory over Fleet Broadway.
The man he replaces at the top, Will Harrison, is still in a trophy hunt, however, as the “Milford Machine” continued their title push with a 4-0 win at Traco B.
Liss RBL A beat their B team counterparts by the same scoreline to retain their place at the top, but it’s looking tight with a potential title decider on the horizon.
Grayshott B returned to the top of Division One thanks to a 4-0 thumping of Traco E and have a game in hand on their rivals. Congratulations also to Ben Russell, who made two breaks of 24 for Frensham A in a draw with Rowledge C.
Division One results: Sovereign A 3-1 Fleet Broadway, Liss RBL B 0-4 Liss RBL A, Traco B 0-4 Milford, Sovereign B 3-1 Liss RBL C.
Division One breaks: Ryan Mears (87 & 24), Russell Wishart (37), Tony Edwards (35), Paul Lee (30), Ed Thrower (29), Simon Laney (29), Keith Brewer (26), Mark Blissett (23), Joe Hughes (23), Rob Donohoe (22), Nick Booth (22), Shakeel Ahmad (21 & 20), Dean Bicknell (20), Dean Goodall (20).
Division Two results: Bourne A 2-2 Comrades A, Rowledge B 1-3 Cody Social, Grayshott B 4-0 Traco E, Passfield A 1-3 Bourne B.
Division Two breaks: Mark Chatfield (23), Neeraj Malhotra (21).
Division Three results: Traco F 1-3 Frensham D, Frensham A 2-2 Rowledge C, Comrades B 0-4 Lindford B, Bordon C 2-2 Sovereign D, Lindford D 3-1 Traco C.
Division Three breaks: Ben Russell (24 & 24), Charlie White (20), Joe Ingram (20).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.