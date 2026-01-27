After having their previous sole win chalked off by Hindhead’s withdrawal from the league, Liss RBL C claimed their ‘first’ Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League Division One victory of the season with a 3-1 win against Sovereign A.
Shakeel Ahmad made two 27 breaks for the visitors but it was an otherwise lower-scoring week than usual, with the remaining matches ending in draws.
Strugglers Traco B earned a useful draw at Shottermill B while Russell Wishart and Rob Donohoe showed their class to rescue Milford in a heavyweight battle versus Sovereign B.
Ian Etherington made an outstanding 59 break as new Division Two leaders Comrades A sent a message to their promotion rivals with a resounding 4-0 over Rowledge B.
Lindford B and Frensham A look strong candidates for promotion in Division Three with the former eight points clear of fourth-placed Bordon C.
Matt Hunt saw off Michael Dennison in the final frame to secure victory for the leaders.
Division One results: Liss RBL C 3-1 Sovereign A, Fleet Broadway 2-2 Liss RBL B, Shottermill B 2-2 Traco B, Milford 2-2 Sovereign B.
Division One breaks: Shakeel Ahmad (27 & 27), Russell Wishart (24), Dong Ming Lau (24 & 20), Darren Ridgers (22), Ray Bridgeman (22), Allan Gomez (20).
Division Two results: Bordon B 3-1 Bourne A, Comrades A 4-0 Rowledge B, Traco E 3-1 Farnham Cons B, Alton Cons F 1-3 Passfield A, Bourne B 3-1 Alton Cons A.
Division Two breaks: Ian Etherington (59), Lee Coyne (37), Darren Carter (29), Chris Bryant (22), Martin Wells (22), Alex Elkins (20), Mark Chatfield (20).
