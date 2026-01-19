There have been some great presentation nights in the history of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League with the likes of Steve Davis, Mark Selby and Dennis Taylor putting on memorable shows in recent years.
And those heights were maintained last Thursday when Ali ‘The Captain’ Carter became the latest professional to grace the green baize in Lindford WMC.
Less said about the baize the better, but the six-time ranking trophy winner and twice World Championship finalist was great value, narrowly missing out on two centuries and constantly making the crowd laugh on the league’s night of the year.
“Is there one black spot or two, as I’m seeing double vision already,” asked the Cruzcampo-drinking Carter in seeing the interesting table markings in the opener against Lee Coyne.
Although the Presidents Cup winner made an encouraging start with a composed 15 break, Carter showed his class with a knock of 83 in a 97-29 win.
Passfield’s Mark Chatfield, who had Carter in his seat with an outstanding opening long red, followed suit in a 94-20 loss before Robert Dennison, whose 40 was the highest break in Division Three last season, went down 65-12 in a scrappy encounter.
One of the biggest cheers of the night went to raffle winner Dean Bicknell of Liss RBL when he potted the yellow in a 121-11 loss before Carter upped his game in facing two of the league’s top players.
Presentation night regular Dong Ming Lau earned his place at the table by claiming the Singles knockout trophy and the highest break in Division Two. Alas, the balls didn’t fall kindly in a 68-10 loss, before Carter made it a clean sweep with a 96-23 win against Ryan Mears. It was a rare defeat for the Sovereign hotshot having seen off the likes of Jimmy White in recent years.
The evening finished with an auctioned frame in aid of the Little Princess Trust with Paul Francis making a winning £300 bid before Carter held a Q&A in which he spilled the beans about his infamous shoulder barge against Ronnie O’Sullivan.
Amid the applause for the organisers, MC Mike Hitchen and referee Paul Lee, Carter thanked the audience for supporting him in what’s been a difficult year for the Captain.
“I do enjoy doing exhibitions – we want to put on a really good show because people have paid money to come out to support snooker and me,” said Carter to the Herald beforehand.
“I think it's a lovely little set-up and a lovely club.
“It's been a tough year off the table but I've got a much more positive outlook now. I've reset my game, I've reset myself and I'm looking forward to getting back into the top 16.”
Division One winners: Sovereign B; Division Two winners: Traco B; Division Three winners: Comrades B; Team knockout winners: Shottermill B; Singles knockout winner: Dong Ming Lau; Doubles winners: Russell Wishart and Rob Donohoe; Doubles handicap winners: Paul Murphy and Simon Leach; Over-60s winner: Dean Goodall; Presidents Trophy: Lee Coyne; Steve Murphy Memorial Shield: Ryan Mears (98); Division One highest break: Ryan Mears (98); Division Two highest break: Dong Ming Lau (52); Division Three highest break: Robert Dennison (40); Billiards singles winner: Simon Laney; Billiards handicap winner: Andy Sharpe; Billiards team handicap winners: Traco A; Billiards League winners: Fleet Broadway.
