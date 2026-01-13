It’s been a few years since a Rowledge side graced the top flight of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League.
But their B team are eyeing a place at the top table as an impressive 3-1 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Alton Cons A has left them a point off the top of Division Two.
Leaders Grayshott B were held to a draw at Bordon B in a game which saw Lee Coyne make breaks of 46 and 20.
Liss RBL A and B hold the first and second places in Division One, respectively, following 3-1 wins against Sovereign B and Shottermill B. Keith Brewer knocked in a fine 41 break for the B team while Simon Laney was in imperious form, making breaks of 39 and 27 for Fleet Broadway in their win against Traco B.
Division One results: Milford 2-2 Sovereign A, Sovereign B 1-3 Liss RBL B, Fleet Broadway 3-1 Traco B, Liss RBL A 3-1 Shottermill B.
Division One breaks: Keith Brewer (41), Simon Laney (39 & 27), Joe Hughes (36), Tim Poston (27), Will Harrison (25 & 24), Nick Booth (23), Jo Orriss (22).
Division Two results: Bourne B 2-2 Bourne A, Alton Cons A 1-3 Rowledge B, Bordon B 2-2 Grayshott B, Comrades A 3-1 Farnham Cons B, Cody Social 2-2 Passfield A, Traco E 3-1 Alton Cons F.
Division Two breaks: Lee Coyne (46 & 20), Alex Elkins (25), Liam Irwin (24), Matt Earle (24), Kieran Daly (22), Phil Webberley (20), Neeraj Malhotra (20).
Division Three results: Lindford D 0-4 Traco F, Traco C 1-3 Frensham A, Hindhead RBL A 2-2 Comrades B, Frensham D 2-2 Bordon C, Rowledge C 3-1 Lindford B.
Division Three breaks: Andy Brown (22).
Anyone who wants more information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League should visit their website at: https://fdbsl.leaguerepublic.com/index.html
