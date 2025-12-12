Tongham snooker player Dalton Lawrence won a bronze medal at the World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) European Championships in Albania.
Lawrence, who is 58 years old, has been playing snooker for many years.
“I have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis since I was about 30,” said Lawrence.
“I started playing snooker from about the age of 18.
“I joined a snooker hall in Horsham. The owner noticed that I had some talent, and enrolled me in one of the league teams.
“I won a few singles, doubles and team titles, including being league singles champion in 2002.
“I played almost every year until I had to have a double discectomy July 2012 in my neck, because of collapsed discs in my lower neck.
“I returned to playing league snooker in the Byfleet Snooker League in 2015, but I couldn’t get down on the cue like I used to.
“The breaks I used to get were few and far between.
“Dealing with the disappointment and feeling depressed made me feel low, but I kept going.
“I wanted to get my refereeing qualifications so I could still be involved with the sport I loved.
“I then heard of the WDBS in 2022 and registered my interested.”
Lawrence has enjoyed plenty of success in the WDBS, winning his first tournament in Belgium in March 2023 and his second tournament in Ireland in 2023. Last year Lawrence competed in six tournaments, finishing runner-up in four of them.
Lawrence was happy with his bronze medal at this year’s European Championships.
“I played the world number one in the first group match, and beat him for the first time 2-0,” said Lawrence.
“I finished second in the group of six, and played the world number one again in the semi-finals.
“Unfortunately he got the better of me, but I’ll take the bronze medal.”
