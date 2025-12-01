Talk about the Bourne supremacy?
The side from south Farnham have yet to taste defeat in the Division Two of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League, with Division One leaders Milford not in action and Frensham A drawing at Bordon C in Division Three.
Bourne B kept their run intact in some style with Neil Bonner knocking in breaks of 22 and 27 in their 3-1 derby victory over Farnham Cons B while Alex Elkins secured the win in a 79-19 final frame triumph over Martin Wells.
Staying in Division Two, Richard Thompson made an excellent knock of 49 but couldn’t prevent his Passfield A side going down 3-1 at home to Grayshott B, who are three points behind the leaders with a game in hand.
Shakeel Ahmad also made a 43 for Sovereign A but went down 68-53 to Shottermill’s Dong Ming Lau in a heavyweight Division One battle.
Division Three leaders Lindford B also avenged the loss of their 100 per cent record by thumping Traco F 4-0.
Division One results: Shottermill B 3-1 Sovereign A, Traco B 1-3 Liss RBL B, Liss RBL A 3-1 Sovereign B, Fleet Broadway 2-2 Liss RBL C.
Division One breaks: Shakeel Ahmad (43), Simon Laney (24), Mark Blissett (22), Rodney Batehup (22), Dean Goodall (21), Dong Ming Lau (20).
Division Two results: Traco E 2-2 Bourne A, Alton Cons F 1-3 Rowledge B, Passfield A 1-3 Grayshott B, Bourne B 3-1 Farnham Cons B, Comrades A 4-0 Bordon B.
Division Two breaks: Richard Thompson (49), Neil Bonner (27 & 22), Ian Finch (24), Alex Elkins (20).
Division Three results: Lindford B 4-0 Traco F, Bordon C 2-2 Frensham A, Sovereign D 2-2 Comrades B, Frensham D 3-1 Lindford D, Hindhead RBL A 3-1 Traco C.
Division Three break: Greg Victor (24).
