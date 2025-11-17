Week five of the 2025-26 Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League season saw plenty of dramatic action.
And the biggest headline has been made in Division Two, as Darren Mitchell made a season-high 63 break in a 3-1 win for Alton Cons A against high-flyers Bordon B. The superb knock is thought to be the division’s highest for more than a decade.
Sovereign A continued their excellent start in Division One with Ryan Mears making breaks of 40 and 28 in a 4-0 whitewash of Fleet Broadway, while Shottermill B are off the mark with a 3-1 victory at Hindhead RBL B.
Division Two leaders Bourne B won 3-1 against Passfield A while Lindford B kept up their 100 per cent record in Division Three after beating Comrades B by the same scoreline.
Division One results: Fleet Broadway 0-4 Sovereign A, Shottermill B 3-1 Hindhead RBL B, Milford 3-1 Traco B, Liss RBL C 2-2 Sovereign B.
Division One breaks: Ryan Mears (40 & 28), Stuart Miles (39), Michael Casey (26), Nick Nield (25), Charlie West (25), Darren Ridgers (24), Shakeel Ahmad (24), Russell Wishart (23), Steve Counter (21).
Division Two results: Comrades A 2-2 Bourne A, Traco E 3-1 Grayshott B, Alton Cons F 2-2 Farnham Cons B, Bourne B 3-1 Passfield A, Bordon B 1-3 Alton Cons A.
Division Two breaks: Darren Mitchell (63), Tim Allen (33), Mark Chatfield (32), Ben Coombes (20).
Division Three results: Frensham D 2-2 Traco F, Rowledge C 1-3 Frensham A, Lindford B 3-1 Comrades B, Sovereign D 2-2 Bordon C, Traco C 0-4 Lindford D.
Division Three breaks: Steve Hogg (22), Simon Foote (20).
Anyone who would like information on the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League visit their website at: https://fdbsl.leaguerepublic.com/index.html for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.