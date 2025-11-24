Will Harrison set the tone in a battle of the new boys in Division One of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League with a season-high 76 break for Milford Club in a 4-0 win against Liss RBL C.
Sovereign A defeated Liss RBL A 3-1 in a battle of the former leaders while Fleet Broadway triumphed 3-1 against champions Sovereign B. Jake Burtoo and Tim Poston both made 20-plus breaks to salvage a draw for Liss RBL B against an improving Shottermill B.
Sadly, the season for Hindhead RBL B is over as the 2023-24 Division Two champions have withdrawn because of player unavailability.
There was a battle royal in Division Two with Alex Elkins securing a draw for undefeated leaders Bourne B against Bordon WMC B with a last frame win against Chris Bryant. Alton Cons A romped to a 4-0 against Comrades A with a 32 break by George Ratcliffe among the highlights.
Division One results: Sovereign A 3-1 Liss RBL A, Liss RBL B 2-2 Shottermill B, Liss RBL C 0-4 Milford Club, Sovereign B 1-3 Fleet Broadway.
Division One breaks: Will Harrison (76), Nick Booth (30), Joe Hughes (30), Maurice Pearson (27), Stuart Miles (27 & 21), Jake Burtoo (25), Ryan Mears (25 & 24), Johnny Gregory (24), Tim Poston (23), Ed Thrower (22), Jo Orriss (20).
Division Two results: Alton Cons A 4-0 Comrades A, Farnham Cons B 2-2 Passfield A, Grayshott B 3-1 Alton Cons F, Rowledge B 4-0 Traco E, Bordon WMC B 2-2 Bourne B.
Division Two breaks: George Ratcliffe (32), Luke Rollison (25), Ciaran McCarthy (25), Mark Chatfield (24), Aaron Brett (23), Darren Carter (21).
Division Three results: Traco F 2-2 Rowledge C, Comrades 1-3 Bordon WMC C, Frensham A 3-1 Lindford B, Lindford D 2-2 Hindhead RBL A, Traco C 1-3 Sovereign D.
