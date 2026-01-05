One of snooker’s most tenacious players will be making a flying visit to Lindford WMC next week to take on the best of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League (FDBSL).
Ali “The Captain” Carter will be playing exhibition matches against the cream of the FDBSL during the league’s annual presentation evening next Thursday, January 15.
The event, which will see the league’s competition winners and highest break-builders take on the Essex hotshot, is open to the public with one lucky ticket holder getting the chance to play against the winner of six ranking titles and former world number two.
The twice World Championship finalist will also play a charity frame against the highest bidder at the all-ticket event with doors opening at 7pm.
Tickets are £20 from FDBSL affiliated clubs, with no entry fee for under-16s with a paying adult, or via phone/text/WhatsApp from 07772 505179.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.