The theme for this year’s annual Club Conversations event, run by Farnham Sports Council, is ‘Talent – nature or nurture’ and it will be led by Paul Adlam, the chair of Brightwell Tennis Club and a leadership expert.
It will take place at Frensham Pond Sailing Club at 7.30pm on Monday, November 17. There is parking and a bar on site.
Farnham Sports Council secretary Sue Keogh said: “We’re very excited about the topic for this year’s Club Conversations event – it has the ability to make a difference as well as generate some good debate.
“It’s a topic that will certainly be of interest to those involved or interested in sport, that includes players, coaches and managers.
“Paul is knowledgeable on sport, he knows the local sports scene, and he is an executive business coach.”
