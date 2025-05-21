Newman Collard Tennis Club in Liss have won the prestigious Club of the Year award at the Hampshire Tennis Awards at David Lloyd Southampton.
The award, presented by Lawn Tennis Association councillor Richard Cutler and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Tennis chair Lois Nash, followed multiple nominations for the club's efforts in 2024, including the organisation and delivery of the Liss Village Festival and Torchlight Tennis Marathon in June and its continued outreach programs with local schools and other village groups.
There are more than 100 registered clubs and venues in the Hampshire & Isle of Wight region, and this is the second time the club have picked up the award in recent years, having been awarded Club of the Year for 2019 in February 2020.
Anyone who would like more information on Newman Collard Tennis Club should visit its website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/NewmanCollardTennisClub for further details.