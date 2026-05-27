The Bourne Club, a multi-rackets club in Farnham, have announced the appointment of Tayten Nyahwa, a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Level 3 tennis coach.
Nyahwa joins the team from Austria, having spent three years developing and leading a full club coaching programme at multiple different clubs.
He has more than ten years of coaching experience and has delivered a wide range of LTA programmes to adults and juniors.
Nyahwa is also a qualified Level 2 padel coach, and his appointment follows the recent launch of two new padel courts at the Bourne Club. He is joined by ex-member turned padel coach, Wayne Elliott, who has recently left the corporate world to pursue his passion for padel.
“We are delighted to welcome Tayten and Wayne on board,” said the Bourne Club president, Sally Jenner.
“They have joined us at an incredibly exciting time, not only with our busy summer calendar of upcoming tennis and padel events, but also with our commitment and dedication to providing players of all ages and abilities access to top-tier coaches and facilities.”
Nyahwa said: “This is a truly amazing career opportunity for me at such a long-standing and well-respected club.
“I’m really looking forward to being part of a programme that brings exceptional racquet sports’ experiences to its members, and also the wider community.”
The coaching team is overseen by two familiar faces at the club, Andy Warry and Colin Jakeway. The LTA-accredited Level 5 coaches have been working closely with the coaching team since February to enhance the club’s commitment to delivering outstanding coaching and player development.
Both coaches bring a track record of success in performance coaching, coach mentoring and long-term player development. Their combined experience of more than 70 years will support junior development, adult programmes, performance pathways and community engagement across the Bourne Club Academy.
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