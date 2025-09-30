Steep Lawn Tennis Club have held the finals of their annual club championship tournament.
The tournament was the culmination of three months of knockout contests, with a main draw, juniors and vets (over-60s). Some 126 members – 82 adults and 44 juniors – took part.
On the day there was intense but friendly competition for the winners’ trophies.
The men’s singles was won by Matt Thompson who beat Alec Joad with some excellent serve and volley play. The women's singles was won by Anila McDonald in a hard-fought match with Tessa Barrett.
The men’s doubles was won by Philippe Mougin and Rob Reynolds who beat Matt Thompson and Peter Agnew. While the women's doubles was awarded to Anila McDonald and Tessa Barrett after one side of the draw fell apart with injuries and holiday clashes.
Matt Thompson appeared in his third final of the day, winning the mixed doubles with Tessa Barrett, beating Peter Agnew and Ros Chipperfield. Ros had to retire in the second set because of injury – Matt and Tessa had taken the first set and were up in the second.
The veterans men’s doubles trophy was won by Alan Genzel and Ollie Muncaster with the vets mixed doubles title going to Mike Boyce and Kate Bielby.
The junior under-14s title went to Max Stratton-Brown, and the junior under-14 girls’ trophy to Zara Bundey. The under-ten champion was Isaac Chipperfield and the under-eight champion was Woody Paternoster. The under-18 boys’ doubles title went to Charlie Oatley and Jack Gray.
President Eric Dempster presided over the prize giving, with help from club chairman Andrew Carnegie.
Spectators were treated to exciting tennis throughout the day, as well as a traditional English tea with homemade cakes and Pimm’s. Despite having to dodge the occasional rain shower it was a very enjoyable club day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.