Today, Sunday, March 22, promises partly cloudy weather with bright spells throughout the day. Conditions look dry, with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 2°C. Light winds should keep the atmosphere pleasant, and skies remain mostly clear late into the evening. This ensures minimal chance of rain.
Tomorrow keeps things partly cloudy, with the possibility of overcast skies later. Temperatures should reach near 12°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Some patchy rain could develop in the afternoon, but it may remain light. Conditions remain relatively mild, offering a gentle transition to the following day.
Tuesday appears cloudier, bringing patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures stay near 13°C, with lows close to 6°C. Periods of overcast skies could persist, yet brief sunny intervals might break through. Rainfall may be more noticeable in the late afternoon, though heavy downpours seem unlikely at this stage.
Wednesday might begin with a chilly start near 2°C, occasionally featuring light snow before transitioning to patchy rain. Daytime temperatures rise to about 8°C, though showers could be frequent. By late afternoon, skies may brighten, leaving a mix of sunshine and lingering clouds. Light winds persist throughout.
Thursday continues a cool trend, with partial cloud cover and occasional drizzle. Temperatures reach about 8°C, dropping near 1°C overnight. Haslemere may experience light rain in the late afternoon, though conditions should ease by the evening. Breezes remain moderate, and the rest of the week looks mixed but manageable. Winds could pick up slightly, but rainfall totals appear somewhat modest overall.
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