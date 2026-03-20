Moving into Tuesday, partly cloudy skies return, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Patchy rain could appear, but should remain minimal. Winds might intensify, delivering a breezy afternoon. Dryness still dominates, sustaining a stable forecast through the coming days. Some overcast intervals might pass quickly, yet overall brightness persists. Strong gusts could develop later, though chance of persistent rain remains low, ensuring predominantly calm patterns endure throughout Tuesday.