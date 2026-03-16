Today, Monday, March 16, brings patchy rain in some areas with drier spells later. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures near 10°C keep things mild. A brisk breeze in the afternoon might bring dampness, but nothing too severe. In Haslemere, expect similar conditions throughout the day.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy, and sunshine should break through by midday. Afternoon skies brighten, offering mild weather with temperatures about 12°C. Wind speeds ease, making it more pleasant for outdoor plans, though isolated clouds might linger. Overall, stable conditions prevail, though the occasional gust may brush through open areas.
Wednesday looks sunnier, with clear skies dominating and temperatures near 15°C by early afternoon. A gentle breeze keeps the air fresh, but no rain is expected, so daytime conditions stay calm and bright. Forecasts suggest a dry evening too, allowing any late sunshine to linger briefly.
Thursday retains a fair outlook as sunshine continues, though some overcast patches could appear in the evening. Highs stand near 14°C, ensuring another mild day. Breezes stay moderate, with no sign of significant rain on the horizon. A few clouds may gather, yet overall weather conditions look inviting across the region.
Friday sees a blend of sunny spells and occasional cloud, with temperatures near 13°C. A chance of light drizzle exists, yet most places remain dry. This weekend could hold more settled weather, promising a continuation of mild and stable conditions across the region. Occasional breezes may blow, but no heavy downpours are on the cards for most areas.
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