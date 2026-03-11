Today, Wednesday, March 11, brings moderate rain with occasional cloudy breaks. Temperatures near 10°C will feel mild by midday, with lows hovering about 4°C once evening arrives. Drizzle may linger through morning hours before heavier rain appears. Overall, the day stays damp, so keep an eye out for passing showers.
Tomorrow features patchy rain, occasionally heavy, especially in the morning. Stronger winds could whip through, pushing temperatures about 9°C during peak hours and dipping near 5°C overnight. Drizzle at daybreak is likely, though some brighter spells could emerge later. Expect periods of grey skies before light showers return. Windy conditions remain possible.
Friday might feel chillier, with afternoon temperatures near 7°C and lows dropping about 1°C. Skies stay mostly overcast with a good chance of rain, occasionally moderate at times. Some drier intervals are possible, but the day generally remains cloudy and cool as breezes move through now and then.
Saturday sees a hint of sunshine in the morning before possible patchy rain arrives early afternoon. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dropping to about 1°C after sundown. The air stays fairly calm, though light showers could develop occasionally. Conditions brighten later in the day, offering glimpses of clear and dry spells.
Sunday promises a mild boost, with temperatures about 11°C in the afternoon and lows near 2°C overnight. Early drizzle may appear, but skies should gradually open up, providing decent breaks of sunshine. The air remains calmer, letting clouds scatter occasionally. Haslemere might enjoy a gentler breeze. Rain risk stays minimal.
This article was automatically generated
